Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1168 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 55.7% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

CRF opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

