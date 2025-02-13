Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.68. Crocs has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,289,908,000 after buying an additional 406,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,959,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,126,000 after purchasing an additional 577,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Crocs by 1,516.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

