CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $50,597,609 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $434.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $437.60. The company has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Susquehanna upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

