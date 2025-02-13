CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 2.5 %

CVV traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.58. 27,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,220. The company has a market cap of $24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 665,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

