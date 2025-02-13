CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:CVS opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,554,475,000 after buying an additional 1,989,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,211,582,000 after acquiring an additional 689,867 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $839,574,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,918,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $579,932,000 after purchasing an additional 710,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

