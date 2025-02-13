CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $380.86, but opened at $408.89. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $402.50, with a volume of 274,785 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.96.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,511.63 and a beta of 1.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,612,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,485,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

