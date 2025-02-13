Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DENN. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Denny's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DENN

Denny’s Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.07. 2,434,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,233. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $259.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 48.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Denny’s by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth $120,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,634,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,693,000 after buying an additional 558,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.