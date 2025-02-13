Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Up 112.9% in January

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,200 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the January 15th total of 138,200 shares. Currently, 47.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ DRMA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 97,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,184. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dermata Therapeutics
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.