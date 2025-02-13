Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Up 112.9% in January

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,200 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the January 15th total of 138,200 shares. Currently, 47.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ DRMA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 97,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,184. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

