Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues Earnings Results

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46, Zacks reports. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.100 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.73. 2,705,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.