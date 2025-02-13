Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues Earnings Results

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46, Zacks reports. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.100 EPS.
Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.73. 2,705,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.
In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
