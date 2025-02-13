DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

