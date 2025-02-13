Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the January 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.36. 15,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,817. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 556,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

