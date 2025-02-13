Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Holdings Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,197,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923,828 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Equinox Gold worth $186,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 18,050,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,570 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 34.4% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,288,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 303,904 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,559,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,044,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQX. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

