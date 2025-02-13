Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.72 and traded as high as $13.00. Equitable Financial shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 1,001 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

