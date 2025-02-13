Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.72 and traded as high as $13.00. Equitable Financial shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 1,001 shares changing hands.
Equitable Financial Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
About Equitable Financial
Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equitable Financial
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.