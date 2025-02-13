Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Position Trimmed by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,595,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,747 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,580,000 after purchasing an additional 64,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,725,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,670,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1,948.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,495,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,385 shares during the period.
Evolent Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.
