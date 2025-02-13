Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Position Trimmed by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,595,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,747 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,580,000 after purchasing an additional 64,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,725,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,670,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1,948.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,495,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,385 shares during the period.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Evolent Health from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Evolent Health

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.