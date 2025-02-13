eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $274,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,968,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,053,664. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $273,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $289,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $286,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $268,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 36,630 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $438,461.10.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $630,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $650,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 49,881 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $691,849.47.

On Monday, November 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $720,500.00.

eXp World Stock Down 2.2 %

eXp World stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

About eXp World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.