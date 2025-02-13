Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.100-7.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
FRT traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $111.51. 884,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
