Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.100-7.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FRT traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $111.51. 884,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

