Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIS. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.8 %

FIS stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,593,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $3,227,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

