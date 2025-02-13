Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 815 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,518,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.76 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

