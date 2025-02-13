First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $206.80 and last traded at $206.69, with a volume of 84101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.08.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.84.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

