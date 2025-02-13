Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.24 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 67.48 ($0.84), with a volume of 173356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.30 ($0.85).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.
