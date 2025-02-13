Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Generac updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Generac Stock Up 7.9 %

Generac stock opened at $152.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. Generac has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.69.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.