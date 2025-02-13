Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 284 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $208.65 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

