Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,515 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 695,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 74,973 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 680,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after purchasing an additional 258,916 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3,409.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 671,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 651,981 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 402,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 37,992 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

