Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $351.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $266.99 and a one year high of $358.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.