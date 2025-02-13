Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 968104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 88,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.