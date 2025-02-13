Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRUS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Merus by 73.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,260,000 after buying an additional 1,224,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,873,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,421,000 after acquiring an additional 648,994 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,399,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 83.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 723,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,171,000 after acquiring an additional 328,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $7,569,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

