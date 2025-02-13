Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,231 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,231 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $32,859.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,308,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,822,133.37. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HGTY opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.85. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hagerty by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 76,740 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 494,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 23.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

