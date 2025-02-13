Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Announces Earnings Results

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 44.72%. Hanesbrands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.510-0.550 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.020-0.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,804,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,292. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. UBS Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

