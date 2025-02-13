Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.150-3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,248. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.56% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

