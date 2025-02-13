Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.150-3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,248. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.56% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HASI
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.