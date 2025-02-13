HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance

OTCMKTS HVPQF opened at $33.00 on Thursday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

