HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance
OTCMKTS HVPQF opened at $33.00 on Thursday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HarbourVest Global Private Equity
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 6 Stocks Poised to Benefit From a Trade War in Unexpected Ways
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.