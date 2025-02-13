Howard Bailey Securities LLC Acquires 198,253 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 310.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,253 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

