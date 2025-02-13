Howard Bailey Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Everest Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Everest Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $331.96 on Thursday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $327.37 and a 12 month high of $407.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 53.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

