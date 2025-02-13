Howard Bailey Securities LLC Invests $667,000 in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SMAX stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.35.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

