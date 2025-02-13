Howard Bailey Securities LLC Invests $667,000 in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000.
iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
SMAX stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.35.
iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Dividend Announcement
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- These 2 Tech Stocks Are Surging Back After a Q4 2024 Plunge
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 6 Stocks Poised to Benefit From a Trade War in Unexpected Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.