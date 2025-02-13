Howard Bailey Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC lessened its position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 76,740 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,857,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,952,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,042,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROE opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $147.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $32.41.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

