Howard Bailey Securities LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,192,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Client First Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 308,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 141,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

