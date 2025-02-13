Howard Bailey Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,186,000 after purchasing an additional 666,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,235,000 after buying an additional 372,875 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,726,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,222,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,277,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $64,875,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO opened at $90.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

