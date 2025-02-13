Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Howmet Aerospace updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.130-3.210 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.770 EPS.
Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE HWM traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.34. 2,140,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,021. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $129.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.60.
Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
