Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Howmet Aerospace updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.130-3.210 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.770 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE HWM traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.34. 2,140,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,021. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $129.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.60.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

