HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.110-9.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.740-1.760 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.63.

HubSpot Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE:HUBS traded up $43.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $828.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,762. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $732.48 and a 200-day moving average of $617.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3,069.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total transaction of $16,815,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,973,789.90. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,627. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

