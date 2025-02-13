HubSpot’s (HUBS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday,RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.83.

NYSE HUBS traded up $54.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $840.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,772. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $732.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $617.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,112.64, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,323,145 shares in the company, valued at $889,973,789.90. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,627. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $420,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HubSpot by 52.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $157,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3,090.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 133,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,049,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 214,342.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after acquiring an additional 126,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

