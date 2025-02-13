Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 603 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $26,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 709.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,951 shares of company stock worth $3,900,580 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $202.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 55.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.64.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

