Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $20,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 202.5% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

