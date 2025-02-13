Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Down 4.9 %

Innovative Solutions and Support stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 280,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,139. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $185.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 14,970 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $173,502.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,296,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,618,115.55. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 263,623 shares of company stock worth $2,911,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISSC

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.