InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE IHT opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.