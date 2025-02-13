Insider Buying: Bubalus Resources Ltd (ASX:BUS) Insider Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Bubalus Resources Ltd (ASX:BUS – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Oliver purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,300.00 ($7,735.85).
Bubalus Resources Price Performance
About Bubalus Resources
Mineral exploration and mining
