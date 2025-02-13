Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells 408 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $589.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $556.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $210.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

