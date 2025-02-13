Insider Selling: Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) CTO Sells 3,817,165 Shares of Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) CTO Wojciech Hlibowicki sold 3,817,165 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $28,628,737.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,440. This trade represents a 99.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUM opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.50. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Get Rumble alerts:

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rumble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,723,000 after buying an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 130,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rumble

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.