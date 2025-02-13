Insider Selling: Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) CTO Sells 3,817,165 Shares of Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) CTO Wojciech Hlibowicki sold 3,817,165 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $28,628,737.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,440. This trade represents a 99.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Rumble Stock Performance
NASDAQ RUM opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.50. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RUM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Rumble
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rumble
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.