Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 20 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 1.9 %

Netflix stock opened at $1,027.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $924.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $799.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,032.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.