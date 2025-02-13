International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $255.86 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The company has a market cap of $236.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

