Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $591.58 and last traded at $592.06. 237,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,737,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $589.61.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.49.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $65,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,839,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 180,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,450,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

