Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Short Interest Update

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 19.25% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQJG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.59. 184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

